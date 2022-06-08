Bridge Clinic Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Raheem Akingbolu

In commemoration of this year’s World Fertility Day, Bridge Clinic has hosted IVF babies born via its clinics to a Children’s Party celebration.

Bridge Clinic, Nigerian foremost fertility-focused centre, which was founded in 1999, also celebrated its over 20 years of ‘bringing joy to the world’ through its Assisted Reproductive Technology.

As of June 2022, Bridge Clinic had recorded over 3,000 live births across all their clinics.

It said the 3,000th birth is a testament to the over 20 years of hard work, ethical practice and diligent delivery of their services.

Speaking at the party which took place over the weekend in Lagos, Counsellor at the Bridge Clinic Fertility Centre in Lagos, Efang Abang, gave glory to God for the successes recorded so far in the over 20 years of the clinic’s practice of IVF.

She said: “The numbers of parents who attended the event is a testimony to the good work the clinic is doing.”

Abang urged the parents to spread the good work of Bridge Clinic to couples who are in need of such assistance.

Also speaking, General Manager, Bridge Clinic, Rose Ogbeche, said: “The clinic is excellent, and forward looking in service to humanity, and this can be seen in the number of children that have come to this world through the clinic. Though we know that many parents still find it difficult to come out publicly that their children are among those given birth to in this clinic, they are still thankful for what Bridge Clinic has done in their lives.”

Ogbeche said Bridge Clinic had her international certification as far back as 2004, and “we ensure that our quality of service is great. In the areas of payment system, we partner with Access Bank, even as we are also talking to other banks.”

She encouraged couples who have infertility challenge to come to Bridge Clinic, adding that they should not be shy “so that we will examine them and give them the necessary treatments they require.”

Talking about the exploits of the clinic, Dr. Ogunniran Babatunde said: “Bridge Clinic is here to provide treatment in the area of infertility that has affected a lot of couples. The clinic has come as a place that provides access for a lot of women and families that have been seeking to have children, because in this part of the world, a lot of couple desires to have their children. We know there are certain percentage of couples that are waiting and because of a number of challenges, the wives are unable to conceive naturally, but Bridge Clinic is here to provide access, and we have been doing this for over 20 years for now.”

The Fertility Day Children’s party celebration had the theme: ‘The Incredibles’, created by the Bridge Clinic team. This was done, according to the Commercial Lead, Chinelo Dike-Okonkwo, to bring to light the incredible privilege of being able to assist the conception process through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and to record thousands of live births from the same process.

