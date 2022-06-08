Breaking: Tinubu is APC’s Presidential Candidate



Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general election.Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi. who polled 316 votes.Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, scored 152 votes while Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, former Minister Ogbonaya Onu, Senator Sani Yerima, former Minister Emeka Nwajiuba scored 37, 47, 38, 1, 4 and 1 votes respectively.Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mr. Tein Jack Rich, Mr. Ikeobasi Mokelu, Mr Nicholas Nwagbo and former Govenor Rochas Okorocha scored no vote.The presidential primary which began on Tuesday was concluded on Wednesday with the declaration of Tinubu as the winner.Tinubu’s victory was preceded by the decision of some of the aspirants to step down for him before the commencement of voting.Those, who stepped down for Tinubu were former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ajayi Boroffice and the only female aspirant, Uju Ohanenye.Tinubu’s emergence as the ruling party’s candidate has now set the ground for a fierce contest in 2023 between him and candidate of the major opposition party, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, and candidates of other parties.

