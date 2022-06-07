Presidential Aspirant with Highest Votes will be Declared Winner, Says Bagudu

By Adedayo Akinwale



The Chairman of the Election Committee of the Convention and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, has said that the presidnetial aspirant with the highest number of votes will be declared winner.



Bagudu stated this at the ongoing national convention of the party.



He said the fewer number of delegates at the Eagle Square tonight would make the electoral process more manageable, unlike when the party had about 8,000 delegates at the convention in March.



According to him, “Three delegates per local government will be allowed to vote after accreditation. There will be two voting points. Two states will be called simultaneously.



“Delegates should write the name of their presidential choice clearly, while those that cannot write would be permitted to call a delegate of their choice to help them out.



“Aspirant with the highest number of votes will be declared winner. Any aspirant that wishes to withdraw must do so publicly and also sign the withdrawal form.”

