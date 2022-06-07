Gunmen Abduct Mother of Senatorial Candidate in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu



Gunmen have kidnapped the mother of Kano Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Mr. A.A Zaura.

The aged mother of the politician, Mrs. Laure Mai Kunu, was abducted in the early hours of yesterday.

The abdution was confirmed by the Chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area, Mr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat.

Ramat said that he was informed of the incident officially by security agents that Kunu was kidnapped at her residence in Rangaza ward of Zaura village of the local government.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, SP. Haruna Abdullahi, also confirmed to reporters that the incident happened around 2a.m. yesterday.

Abdullahi added that the command has mobilised its personnel with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the suspects.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

