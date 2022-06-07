Abba Yusuf Emerges Gubernatorial Candidate of the NNPP in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Following the party gubernatorial primary election of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, a loyalist of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has emerged the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

The primaries, which took place at the Sani Abacha Youth Centre in Kano yesterday, were conducted by the party committee chaired by Senator Musa Bako Aujara from the national body of the party.

He told journalists that Yusuf is the only one contesting as the governorship aspirant in the NNPP in Kano State, and according to the elections guidelines of the party, he is going to be affirmed by the delegates on a yes or no basis.

Musa explained that 1,452 delegates with three from each of the 484 wards would affirm his candidacy.

According to him, “Going by the party guidelines, you can affirm a candidate through the use of ballot and there is only one contestant in this exercise, who is Abba Yusuf.

“I am chairing the committee organising this exercise along with four other members that include Dr. Sani Ado, Bashir Yusuf, Abubakar Sulaiman, and one other member.

“Meanwhile, there are a total of 1,452 delegates to vote in this exercise as there are three delegates from each of the 484 wards in Kano State.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

