Pope Francis Honours Ex-Chief Judge Bozimo, Azinge, 13 Others



Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Prof Epiphany Azinge (SAN) and former chief judge of Delta State, Mrs. Rosaline Bozimo, were among 15 eminent Nigerian citizens from Delta State in the honours roll of Pope Francis in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the church and society.

They were awarded the prestigious Papal Knights and Dames of St Gregory and St Sylvester for their respective contributions to the universal church and society.



Aside Bozimo, who is a former Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and the wife of former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, the wife of chieftain of Delta APC, Mrs. Carol Enuha, also made the list.

Other recipients of the papal award included Patrick Ikemefuna, Okechukwu Ofili, Benedict Chukwuma, John U T Okolo, Joseph Emuezie, Henrienta Odume, Henrienta Ajuebon, Caroline Sotunde Patience Elumeze, Justina Nwaobi, NES, Elizabeth Okwuadi and Suzanna Nwabude.



The Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Delta State, Rev Fr. Charles Uganwa, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, said the investiture ceremony would hold on June 18, 2022.

Fr Uganwa said, “Some were also honoured with Papal Medals. These men and women have distinguished themselves in faith and morals and have contributed immensely to the growth of the Church and society.

“The Bishop of Issele-Uku diocese, Most Rev Michael Elue will, on behalf of the Holy Father perform their investiture ceremony within a Eucharistic celebration which will take place at St Paul Cathedral, Issele-Uku on Saturday, June 18.



“They have also selflessly helped in bringing positive development to Nigeria in all ramifications. The honour given to them is, therefore, a clarion call on them to further gird their loins in the defence of Christ in all ramifications at all times as his soldier.”



The Papal Knighthood is awarded to Catholic faithful who have been instrumental to the physical and spiritual development of their local Church thereby helping in no small measures in grassroots evangelisation in the diocese.



“As soldiers of Christ and the Church, Knights are expected to be fired with a fervent zeal of the Holy Spirit for the social apostolate, holding in high esteem professional competence, family and civic sense, virtues related to social behaviour, such as honesty, sense of justice, sincerity, courtesy and moral courage without which there can be no religious or social apostolate.



“They should be ready to endure any hardship for the good of their fellow men, recalling the words of St. Paul: “If one of us suffers, all suffer together; if one of us is honoured, all rejoice together” (Cor. 12:26). A vocation of knighthood is one of service to every member of the human family.”

