Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Dumps PDP for APC

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, yesterday, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He announced his defection while speaking with journalists in his office, in Ojoo, Ibadan.

The announcement came after weeks of speculations that he was going to leave the PDP because of the frosty relationship between him and Governor Seyi Makinde.



The deputy governor had in 2020 complained to the Dr. Saka Balogun-led committee to reconcile aggrieved PDP members in the state, saying that the governor had sidelined him for a long time.



There were reports last Thursday that Makinde had dropped him as his running mate for the 2023 governorship poll but no official statement had been issued to that effect.



Olaniyan while speaking on the defection, said he remained the Deputy Governor of the state, stating that it does not affect the relationship between him and the governor.



He maintained that he had no issue with his boss, adding that anything the governor expects from him in tAerms of governance he would willingly carry it out.



According to him, “This was a joint ticket. I was promised many things. Alhamdulilah for everything. It is not about money. If it was about it, I wouldn’t have attempted to join politics. I am not uncomfortable but by being in position of power, you have the right to assist many people.



“My people have been calling. Those from Ibarapa called yesterday. The Okeogun are meeting in Iseyin as we speak. The people are what make me. They can’t say something and I say otherwise.



“Whatever the governor expects from me, I will do. I have been sidelined in politics. So there is no problem with us. I am still loyal to him except they want to misinterpret the meaning of loyalty.”

