NIPOST Clamps Down over 30 Illegal Courier Operators in Lagos

Emma Okonji

Months after the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), suspended the raid of illegal courier operators and embarked on intensive training for all licensed courier operators, the courier department, last week, resumed its clampdown in order to sanitise the industry.

General Manager of CLRD, Mr. Oludotun Gideon Shonde, said NIPOST decided to resume its clampdown, having trained operators who were ready and willing to have good knowledge of the industry and to abide to the laws governing the courier industry.

“We felt there was need to train people to understand the operations and rules of the indudtry they operate it. Many of them attended the training session and they are now well informed about the operational standard of the courier industry. Some however were defiant and refused to attend the training and they still violate the rules with impunity. Those are the illegal courier operators that we are clamping down and we will continue the clampdown till we get the courier and logistics industry fully sanitised,” Shonde said.

According to him, last week’s raid was a successful and massive clampdown on unlicensed and illegal Courier, Express, Delivery, Logistics and Dispatch operators.

The enforcement team of CLRD, carried out it’s mandate to sanitise the postal industry and to get rid of unscrupulous elements especially around Lagos metropolis.





The enforcement team, which comprised of armed mobile policemen from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon and staff of CLRD, embarked on the clampdown around Awolowo Road, Falomo, opposite Military Hospital, Ikoyi and Law School junction in Victoria lsland, Lagos.

Well over 30 dispatch motorbikes of unlicensed and Illegal courier operators were seized and taken away by the enforcement team.

Those arrested, are currently being prosecuted by the police and may be charged to court any time soon.

