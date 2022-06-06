Nigerian Airline to Operate as Sierra Leone National Carrier

Chinedu Eze

Xejet Limited and the government of the Republic of Sierra Leone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Nigerian airline to operate regional and international flights for the West African nation, using Lungi International Airport, Freetown as hub.

THISDAY learnt that Sierra Leonean government and Xejet have been in discussions for months and have now agreed that the company would establish and operate a national carrier for the country.

This means that Xejet will have a core sign designating it as national carrier when it is operating from that country and also have a guaranteed passenger market.

The parties further agreed to work together to successfully execute the project to international standards.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh M.Kallon on behalf of the Sierra Leone government and CEO, Emmanuel Iza for Xejet in the presence of Dr. Rex Idaminabo (Consulting Associate) and Mr. Floyd Davis Deputy Director Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA).

In attendance at the signing ceremony from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation are, Mr. Rex Bhonapha (Deputy Minister) the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr. Alhassan Kondeh, Dr. Adams Steven (Technical Adviser), Mr. Hindolo Shiaka (Director of Transport) and Mr. Macmond Kallon Policy Coordinator OPII-State House.

Xejet Aviation was set up to provide Air Transport Services in the areas of passenger, cargo, aircraft maintenance, and aviation training.

Founded and run by a team of highly experienced technocrats with years of experience in airline and air operation.

Recently the airline took delivery of an Embraer ERJ145 from ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services.

ACIA made the announcement of the delivery of ‘a single Embraer ERJ145 on lease to Xejet Aviation (“Xejet”), a fast-growing, start-up airline based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The aircraft ACIA Aero said is to support Business Class Only carrier’s vision to be Nigeria’s go-to airline for smart and cost-effective premium air travel

