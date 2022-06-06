NACCIMA Reaps from Buhari’s Spain Visit, Signs Fresh MoU

Dike Onwuamaeze

The recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Spain is beginning to open doors for the Nigerian organised private sector to do business with their counterparts in that country.

During the visit, National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. John Udeagbala, and his counterpart from Spain Chamber of Commerce, Mr. José Luis Bonet Ferrer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Madrid, Spain.

The signing of the MoU took place on the sidelines of the Nigeria-Spain Business Forum, which brought together business and political leaders from both countries.

NACCIMA said the MoU was designed to promote closer collaboration between NACCIMA and Spain Chamber of Commerce, and also, “to encourage and facilitate actions leading to the promotion and development of commercial exchanges and economic co-operation between interested Members of both chambers of commerce.”

A statement issued by the NACCIMA’S secretariat stated that, “NACCIMA, through this MoU, will provide a platform for the business community in Nigeria to showcase and expand their businesses to Spain through strategic business-to-business (B2B) meetings, trade fairs and exhibitions to be organised in both countries.

“The MoU will also cover cooperation in the areas of investment across key sectors of the economy.

“The signing of this memorandum further displays the commitment of NACCIMA, under the leadership of its National President, Mr. John Udeagbala, to strengthen the relationship and increase collaborations between Nigerian businesses and their foreign counterparts for the benefit of the Private Sector in Nigeria.

“As the Voice of Business in Nigeria, NACCIMA is actively promoting growth and competitiveness of Nigerian businesses for global trade through its strategic collaborations with Chambers of Commerce and Business Councils all over the world.”

President Buhari departed Abuja on May 3, to Spain for an official visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Mr. Pedro Sanchez.

Buhari and Sanchez used the visit to hold bilateral talks on various issues affecting their countries, including signing of agreements and MoUs on a wide range of topics that are geared towards further enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

