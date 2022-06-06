Kano Youths Protest Decision of APC Governors to Cede Power to South

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths in Kano State have staged a peaceful protest in Kano against the decision of the 11 state governors from the party to cede power to southern Nigeria.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr. Nura Bebeji, told journalists yesterday during the protest that the decision by the governors was a deliberate plan to sideline youthful leaders from the North like the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, from participating in the presidential contest.

According to him, “We are concerned about APC youths in the North. We are out to express our displeasure over what we heard in the media on the unfortunate decision taken by 11 northern governors to cede power to the South.

“These are governors who cannot take back one-third of the region that is under the control of miscreants, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers that include Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and others.

“They now have the guts to put heads together to support a southern candidate for the APC all because of personal interest.

“On the slot of the vice president, we the youths of the country will only accept he who has proven records, and will address main issues of concern like unemployment, security and youth marginalisation for the party to retain leadership in 2023.

“If the party is interested in fulfilling the desires of a microscopic few over the desires of the majority, they should remember the loyalty they will expect at the polling units.”

He explained that any attempt by the governors to deny Nigerians of their choice would certainly not augur well for the party in 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

