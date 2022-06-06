I Haven’t Dumped APC, Peller Insists

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller, yesterday described as unfounded rumours that he has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to another political party.

The lawmaker in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Kola Popoola, said until he personally announces his exit from the APC via his verified social media platforms, any report of defection remains mere speculations, and should be regarded as one.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to an unfounded report going viral that I have defected from the APC to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Also, while some speculate that I am now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some concluded that I am now in Accord Party (AP). This is nothing but rumours and should be regarded as one by all, as I am still a member of the APC until I announce otherwise via my verified social media handles.”

Peller maintained that the fact that he honoured an invitation of an NNPP chieftain in the state, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, does not mean that he has defected to the party, stating that Olopoeyan is a family friend who belongs to different political parties, and should not be the basis to start playing politics of bitterness with him.

“It would be recalled that about a week ago, one of the chieftains of our party in Oyo State had also alleged that I am being secretly positioned by the PDP to be a running mate to the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, in the 2023 gubernatorial race. This is also not true, and the recent announcement of Bayo Lawal as a running mate to Makinde has further rendered the allegation baseless.

“That I commended Governor Makinde on a project that is beneficial to my constituents shouldn’t make one conclude that I am a now a PDP member. Also, Makinde is not a governor to PDP members only, but a governor to everyone in Oyo State, including me. I haven’t defected from APC to any other political party, and even if I am going to do so, that would be for the people of Oke Ogun in Oyo State to decide,” he stated.

