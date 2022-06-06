DODO PIZZA COMES TO ABUJA – GOURMET PIZZA TO DINE IN AND DELIVER

Foodies in Abuja flocked to the opening of the first Dodo Pizza store in the Federal Capital.

Offering a tantalizing menu and great value, with sophisticated gourmet pizzas, the awesome Dodster chicken wrap, BBQ wings and fresh ground coffee, influencers and families mingled, as happy customers tried out the fine fare, including the Dodo Supreme, the first plantain pizza in Nigeria and liplicking Shawarma Pizza.

Families lapped up the great combos – Pizza Duet – two medium pizzas and drinks for ₦5,000 and other Family Deals.

Nigerians love pizza and they also love tech – and Dodo Pizza is famous for its user friendly app – offering easy ordering – and Dodo Coin rewards. New customers downloading and using the app are entitled to one free pizza and begin collecting Dodo loyalty rewards.

The glamorous store, decked out in Dodo’s signature colours is right at the entrance of Novare Gateway Mall, Lugbe on Airport Road. Dodo delivers locally and for free, with a fleet of smartly attired riders, ready to bring your favourites to your door.

Pizza is one delicacy that generates an unquenchable desire for its consumption just at the mention of its name. The delicacy has its humble origin in Italy, it gained popularity among the Americans and has now become a staple to Nigerians; who have fallen in love and gotten very creative with it.

The menu includes:

Dodo Supreme: This pizza is made specifically for lovers of fried plantain (popularly known as Dodo in Nigeria). It has almost every topping consumers want on a pizza including real dodo. The plantain and delicious toppings covered in sweet chilli sauce combo have remained the consumers’ delight over time.

Chicken BBQ: This pizza lives its name. It is specially made for Chicken BBQ lovers! It is made up of chicken, corn, mozzarella, BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, and red onions making the pizza feel crunchy. The Chicken BBQ pizza is filled with so much juiciness that consumers don’t have to chew so much before they swallow.

Shawarma Pizza: Dodo Pizza launched this first in Nigeria. The thought of blending shawarma and pizza does sound exciting already. The sharwama pizza lover is a combination of both. The toppings for this include spicy chicken, mayonnaise, tomatoes, red onions, peri-peri, mozzarella, and ketchup. The ketchup and all the toppings together give the pizza a sweet, sour, and tangy taste guaranteed to satisfy consumers.

Meaty Overload: This is highly recommended for meat lovers because with this, they can have extra meat while it is hot and spicy at the same time. From the name, you can tell that the meat is the highlight of this pizza. It is loaded with a lot of toppings, including spicy meatballs, chicken, sausages, spicy sauce, pepperoni, red onions, and mozzarella.

Veggie Overload: This pizza is a treat for veggie lovers. Topped with bell pepper, corn, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, tomato sauce, olives, and mozzarella. Think about this as a salad on your pizza. The pizza also has the right amount of saltiness which can be attributed to the mix of cheese and olives. It tastes heavenly and you should consider it a very healthy meal.

No doubt, variety is the spice of life and Dodo Pizza does that well by providing its customers with sumptuous options.

