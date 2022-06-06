Ayu Must Resign Now, Says Ex-PDP Deputy Spokesperson

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Diran Odeyemi, has called on the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to immediately resign as the national chairman of the PDP.

Odeyemi in a statement issued yesterday said over one week after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the PDP presidential candidate, Ayu had no moral right to retain his position as chairman.

According to him, “Senator Ayu, as a matter of urgency and if indeed he wants PDP to win the presidential election, should resign and give opportunity to the emergence of a Southern Chairman as a way of maintaining the national balance and a sense of belonging by all.”

He stated further that PDP in southern Nigeria is already feeling uneasy with Ayu, a northerner Chairman, and Atiku another northerner as presidential candidate both at the helms of PDP affairs.

He added: “It will be difficult for PDP members to campaign in the South, especially with the northern political conspiracy openly displayed at our convention if Ayu retains his position as our chairman. He must go.”

Odeyemi disclosed that many members of the party in the North had started canvassing that Ayu should retain his seat as chairman until after the 2023 presidential election, which he said “will be too dangerous and an hindrance to PDP winning the 2023 election.

“We don’t know what to tell our people in the South again that the combination of Northerners, Atiku Abubakar and Iyocha Ayu are our presidential candidate and the chairman of our party that can convince them to support and cast their votes for us.

“I am sure Ayu knows, and why he appears not to have resigned still baffles us.

“It is now a matter of urgency that we should tell our national chairman to quit before his holding on to power begins to affect the fortune of our party.”

