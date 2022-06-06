Aviation Ministry, Agencies Express Support for LAAC Annual Conference

Chinedu Eze

The Ministry of Aviation and the agencies in the industry have indicated their interest and support for the upcoming annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), which would be held on July 28, 2022 in Lagos.

The 2022 edition of the conference is with the theme: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications.’

The agencies in separate press statements to the league assured that they would support LAAC fully and commended the league for contributing to the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry through its unbiased critique of the sector and its consistency in setting agenda for the industry through its past conferences.

The Director-General, NCAA Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the agency was proud to associate with LAAC.

According to him, the relationship between the two had been symbiotic over the years, while the past conferences had been part of the developmental information needed for the growth of the industry, especially in Nigeria.

Besides, the Commissioner, AIB-N, Akin Olateru, emphasized that LAAC had been in the vanguard of educating the industry players in the past years, while safety and security of the sector had also improved through the forum.

“We have noted over the years how LAAC has been at the vanguard of industry education, which is a vital platform for development and innovation. Safety has been advanced through the forum established by the LAAC Conference. It is our pleasure at AIB to be part of this important yearly event,” he said.

