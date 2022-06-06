ADC Presidential Ticket: Kachikwu, Moghalu, Others Take Battle to Abeokuta



Ogheneuvede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

All is now set for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries scheduled to take place in Abeokuta on Wednesday, with the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu and the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, as front runners in the race.



Other aspirants include Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Hon. Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr. Chukwuka Monye, Angela Johnson, Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Evang. Ebiti Ndok Jegede and others.



A businessman and activist, Kachiukwu, who had declared his interest to contest for the office of president in the 2023 general election had identified 20 areas, where he would make a substantial difference in the lives of Nigerians and the country if elected.



The Delta State born politician, who said he was on a “rescue mission’’ to savage what the All Progressives Congress had destroyed in the last seven years, promised to initiate wide-ranging public service reforms to eradicate corruption and win the war against terrorism.



Kachiukwu also promised to create equal opportunities for men and women, and an improved welfare package for teachers and initiate a technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism abroad.



The ADC presidential aspirant pledged to eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers are paid better salaries and build modern cities with better amenities, world-class health facilities and accessible and affordable internet services across the country.



In a broadcast made via his social media platform, the ADC presidential front runner reminded the delegates how crucial the presidential ticket was, saying they have a huge opportunity this week to elect a candidate of the party who has the capacity to redirect the socio-political and economic focus of the country.

He promised to redirect the vast energies of youths to a productive venture like trading with their technical skills rather than engaging in online scams popularly called ‘yahoo.’



He said if elected president, he would collaborate with state governments to invest in power generation, build broadband internet infrastructure and limit states and the private sector to distribution activities only.



Kachikwu said: “Together we can design a new menu for our people. We will rebuild Nigeria from the ground up and do away with the faulty and archaic colonial foundation that now characterises our current existence.

“We must define our common charter as Nigerians and constitute a new nation that is not only inclusive for all but guarantees equal rights and expressions to all irrespective of tribe, tongue and religion.



“This new Nigeria must come first before any other identification. It will be our common bond as we do away with all colonial relics of division, mistrust and hatred.”



He said government was and should be a big brother and not a big bully, adding that millions of the citizenry still live without light and potable water in the year 2022. This is unconscionable.

On his part, Moghalu promised to “secure Nigeria and the lives and properties of Nigerians in the north, south, east and west of our country, if he emerges in 2023.



“I will have the political will to secure our country. This means putting our security above all else: no security, no country. Political will is the willingness and ability to take tough decisions to secure Nigeria, including not succumbing to or being deceived by vested interests that might be profiting from the killing field Nigeria has become.



“It also means putting Nigeria’s security above ethnic or religious interests. It means loyalty to the lives of Nigerians and the territory of Nigeria first, no matter where within our country’’, he said.

