Ogun Earmarks N1b Grant for Micro and Small Enterprises

Dike Onwuamaeze

Ogun State Government has set aside N1 billion to support Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) as part of the “Ogun COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Program (OGUN-CARES).”

This was announced by the Chairman, State Steering Committee for OGUN-CARES, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, during a one-day stakeholders engagement session for Ogun East and Ogun Central Senatorial District at Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area and Cube Court Hall, Lafenwa, in Abeokuta respectively.

Okubadejo, who also doubles as the Honourable Commissioner of Finance/Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, was represented by the Program Manager for the MSE Operational Grant Delivery Platform, Ms. Sola Arobieke, stated that the administration of Abiodun in partnership with federal government and the World Bank is providing operational grants aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on MSEs.

The Chairman of Ijebu Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Rafiu Niyi Osiyemi, and the President, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON) Dr. Femi Egbesola, in their goodwill messages thanked the state governor for the opportunity being given to micro and small enterprises to boost their businesses. He urged would be beneficiaries to use the grant judiciously

Also the Chairman Abeokuta North Local Government, Hon. Adebayo Ayorinde, urged the micro and small business owners to key into the program, stating that the grant would help in reducing the burden of the rising operational cost businesses are facing.

In her remarks, the Chairman Odeda Local Government Hon. (Mrs.) Folashade Adeyemo, appreciated the governor for the laudable initiative, adding that the grant would help boost the beneficiaries businesses as well as have positive impact in their livelihood.

Speaking on behalf of Leaders of Traders Associations, Artisans, Mrs. Toyin Bello, commended the state governor for the people oriented programme, saying she is optimistic that beneficiary would use the grant judiciously and its effect would make the State’s economy to be more robust.

