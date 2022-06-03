Foundation Gifts Yaba College Creative Arts Students

Mary Nnah

Pastor Eskor Mfon (PEM) Foundation, a faith-based non-government organisation, recently doled out scholarship awards to selected indigent students presently studying at the School of Arts, Design & Printing, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos. The scholarship will cover the tuition fees for the period they studied.

Speaking at the event, Founder, Pastor Eskor Mfon Foundation, Pastor (Mrs) Bimpe Mfon, said the focus this time was on creative art students because her late husband had a passion for the arts, adding that the support was informed by the belief that a child’s potential should not be limited by his or her socio-economic status.

She explained further the beneficiaries were selected “after a thorough screening by the Dean, School of Design and Printing, Yaba Tech, Dr. Eigiolamhen Pius, who then recommended and presented four outstanding and indigent students for the scholarship.

“Our motive lies in breeding youths who shall make positive impacts and monumental contributions to the development of our society and the world at large

Dean, School of Arts, Design & Printing, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Pius Egiolamhen expressed joy over the event, noting, “This is what we have looked up to for so long. We have a lot of indigent students among us and as staff; we are trying our best to help them boost their finances so that we can develop them educationally. And when this opportunity came, we were so glad and we received it with so many thanks.”

The Dean, who said it was by Providence that his school was selected for the scholar as they have been praying to receive such grants, explained that the scholarships cover the whole period the student will learn from OND to HND level.

