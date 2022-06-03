At 66: Nigeria Navy Commends Personnel for Renewed Cooperation

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has commended the conduct and discipline of its personnel alongside renewed cooperation among the military and security agency in Lagos State, as a necessary tool to face common security challenges in the state.

This was according to the Commandant NN Ship Quorra, Commodore M. Ide at the NN Quorra Parade Ground at the 66th NN Week Ratings Party in Lagos.

“My delight is borne out of the fact that there is a renewed cooperation among the military and security agencies in the state,” he expressed, this is as he urged them to sustain the cordiality.

Represented by the acting Deputy Commandant Quorra, Captain Andrew Zidon, Ide lauded the ratings and their families for their efforts in sustaining the tempo.

He further applauded the conduct and discipline of the personnel within Lagos AOR, the civilian management ability and commitment of the staff.

The commandant added: “As you are all just cutting your teeth during this memorable ceremony though at different levels, bear it in mind that a lot is expected from you in terms of courage, discipline, dedication, enthusiasm and professionalism in your duties.”

Ide, however, pointed out that this is also a period of change and “for you, it cannot be business as usual. The Nigerian Navy is looking up to you to help bring the necessary change in the system”, he reminded the personnel.

According to the commandant, a rating is supposed to be an epitome of knowledge and discipline. Adding, he told the personnel that the man who enforces the law is expected to know the law.

“The essence of this party is to bind us together with a single ideology, purpose and knowledge,” he emphasised.

Therefore, he charged them to strive to improve themselves personally in their different units and keep pace with best practices, behaviour and extant regulations. “This will save you a lot of embarrassment,” he chipped in.

Ide also appreciated the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo “for a selfless effort to organise such a glamorous event to mark the 66th Nigerian Navy week and also the entire organising committee for the work they have done”.

Meanwhile, there was lots of fun, music, jokes to crack their ribs, and amazing cash prizes for children, wives of officers, junior officers and senior officers in the dance competition.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

