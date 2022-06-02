Peter Obi: APC, PDP Have Nothing to Offer Nigerians

James Sowole



The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday declared the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as expired political organisations that have lost their political relevance and have nothing to offer Nigerians again.

Obi stated this through the Director General of his Camapign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Okupe, was in Abeokuta for a meeting with leaders and members of the Labour Party in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Obi, who recently resigned his membership of the PDP, said that the PDP has stepped out of fortune and victory following its refusal to zone the Presidential ticket to the south.

He berated the PDP for being “unrighteous and unjust” for jettisoning the zoning arrangement of the party.

According to him, those who opposed zoning in the PDP undermined the existence of the PDP and violated the gentleman agreement of the founding fathers of the party.

Obi revealed that he is banking on Nigerian workforce, youths, market men and women to beat both the APC and the PDP at the 2023 general elections.

He said, “The PDP was a veritable party that was put together by our elders and leaders. Those who came yesterday and said rotation does not matter undermine the very essence of the existence of the PDP. The moment they took that step, the PDP stepped out of line of fortune, of future, and of victory because it has become suddenly unrighteous and unjust.

“There is no unrighteous and unjust pillar that will stand. The PDP was a good platform, but it has expired. The APC was never a good platform, it is of no consequence. The two parties are out, these two parties have expired, they have no relevance to the new things that Nigerians and the youths are looking for.

“Labour Party in the scheme of things is still a very small party, but we are not unaware of that before we moved here. But the Labour Party is a sleeping giant.

“The potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party is more than three times the membership of APC and PDP put together. NLC, TUC, NURTW, market women, professional bodies and students are all part of Labour Party.

“The NLC has a membership of about five million; the TUC has a membership of about eight to 10 million,; the number of students registered in the federal universities is about 2.5 million; those who are not in the federal universities are about 6.7 million. When you add all these together, you are looking at about 20 million reserved voters that have direct affiliation with Labour Party.

“Our strategy will be to reawake the Nigerian workers. Nigeria is going to see something that it has not seen before. We will beat APC and PDP pants down.”

Umueri Community Commends Gov. Soludo for Prompt Response to Rehabilitate General Hospital

Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area has commended the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, for his prompt response to their call for the rehabilitation of the Umueri General Hospital.

The President General of Umueri General Assembly, Mr. Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, gave the commendation yesterday in a statement he issued after receiving the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, and the newly appointed Chief Medical Director of Umueri General Hospital, Dr. Chinenye Johnpeter Obi.

Metchie described Soludo as a ‘Talk and Do’ governor and thanked him for commencing work on the hospital without delay.

He said: “By this time last week, Umueri General Hospital was like a project abandoned for ages. The facilities were overgrown by weeds while the structures were dilapidated. But the Commissioner for Health who paid us a courtesy visit at the instance of the governor visited the hospital and saw it in a very sorry state.

“The commissioner took our complaints back to the governor and we can now see their promise being fulfilled.

“As at this morning, the new Chief Medical Director have not only resumed work at the hospital but has engaged people to clear the hospital’s surroundings of unwanted green weed. To that extent, some life has returned to the highly equipped general hospital.

“The new CMD is also restarting the laboratory section to ensure that our people would not have to travel miles away from Umueri for their laboratory checks. This is what we see and say that a man hit the ground running. Gov. Soludo is indeed the solution to a lot of our problems in Anambra.

“This latest development has left all the people of Umueri and our neighboring communities in a happy mood. We promise to maintain and secure government properties in the hospital as we do to our own properties.”

Metchie also used the opportunity to request that Governor Soludo should deploy nurses and other health workers to the Umueri General Hospital to ensure all-round functioning of the facilities.

“Your Excellency, because we know that you stand for perfection, we plead that you provide us with nurses and nurses’ quarter to ensure that there are nurses in the hospital always.

“And to put a stop to the grasses that overgrow the hospital infrastructures, we plead that you asphalt the hospital’s external floors for us.

“We trust in your administration to bring Umueri General Hospital back to glory and enhance quality life for Umueri community and the people of Omambala region in general,” Metchie said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

