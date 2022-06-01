Katsina LG Election Tribunal Receives 39 Petitions

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal has received and treated 39 petitions from aggrieved candidates who were not satisfied with the conduct of April 11 councils election in the state.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating a three-member Local Government Elections Appeal Tribunal.

Abubakar said that the tribunal received 29 petitions on chairmanship election and 10 petitions on the conduct of councillorship election from aggrieved candidates and had heard and determined some of the petitions.

He, however, said that the appeal tribunal was established in accordance with the State Electoral Law Number 4 of 2002 to hear and determine appeals that might arise from the decisions of the tribunal.

The chief judge urged members of the appeal tribunal to resist all forms of temptations and undue influence from politicians, warning that sanctions would be meted on whoever is involved in any misconduct.

While lamenting that the nation’s justice delivery system is bedeviled with delays and prolonged adjournments, Abubakar warned members of the tribunal against exceeding the mandatory 30 days of proceedings.

He said: “By provisions of the law, the decision of the appeal tribunal shall be final on all petitions arising from the local government council elections.”

