As Elumelu Strides Towards Fourth Term in House of Representatives

Udora Orizu writes that following his victory at the recent primaries, the ambition of the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to return to the House of Representatives for a fourth term seems achievable

On May 22, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to re-contest the seat in 2023. Elumelu who is serving his third term as a member of the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly is seeking reelection for a fourth term.

The lawmaker who represents Aniocha North/Aniocha South/Oshimili North/Oshimili South Federal Constituency in Delta state was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007. He was re-elected in 2011, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

The legislator has previously chaired the power and health committees and has also served on the intelligence, climate change, interior, water resources, science and technology, national security, and public safety committees.

Elumelu is among the few legislators in the National Assembly really striving to make a difference. He’s known for his impactful contributions during plenary, and has sponsored several motions and bills.

Some of his Bills include: National Health/ Insurance Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2019, Electoral Act / (Amendment) Bill 2019, Nigerian Metallurgical Industry Bill, 2019, Lobbyists / (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2019, Federal Audit / Service Commission Bill, 2019.

Some of the motions moved by him include: Motion on the lockup of about 1000 Nigerian workers by a Chinese company operating a steel plant in Edo state against their will, motion on the need to stop the entry of herdsmen from other African countries into Nigeria, motion on the need for the effective enforcement of the interstate lockdown by security agents.

Following the brutal killing of BRT passenger Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, Elumelu moved a motion of urgent national importance, titled: “Rampant Cases of Violence, Incessant Rape and Ritual Killing of Our Women Folks, a Call for Urgent Intervention”.

He also sponsored the controversial motion calling for the resignation or sack of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for his past comments backing activities of terrorists. Another notable motion by him, is the motion asking the Federal Government to halt disbursement of repatriated £4.2 million looted by ex-governor of Delta State, James Ibori and return it to Delta.

Aside his many notable legislative interventions and impactful contributions during plenary, Elumelu is known for speaking the truth to power, at different fora, he never fails to call out the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for failing to live up to the promises they made to Nigerians when they took over power in 2015.

An instance was when he addressed a mammoth crowd at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mega Rally in Asaba, Delta State capital earlier in the year. He described the APC as a party of treasury-looting and incompetent politicians, who could not keep their promises, adding also that the PDP was back to rescue the nation from the “corrupt and wicked” APC.

According to him, whereas the PDP remained sincere, forward-thinking, development-oriented and always has the interest and wellbeing of the people at heart, the APC was insincere and completely anti-people.

In his 11 years as a lawmaker in the National Assembly, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has attracted so many projects to his constituency. He has at different times also empowered the youths in his constituency. One of his notable empowerment programmes was in May, 2021 when he gave out several tricycles, motorcycles, refrigerators and generators to 350 members of his constituency to help them engage in independent lucrative enterprises.

Speaking at the formal presentation of the items at, Asaba, Delta State, Elumelu said that the idea of the empowerment programme was to make them small business owners who will eventually help in creating jobs and reducing poverty in their immediate communities.

He noted that empowering the people was a critical element in the effort to improve on their standard of living as well as to fight against poverty, restiveness and associated criminal tendencies.

At the party primaries held recently in Delta, Elumelu was welcomed to the venue with chants by the Indigenes hailing him. He is so loved that when the votes were being counted the constituents were outside screaming present on his behalf.

At the end of the election, Elumelu got 80 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Pat Ajudua, who garnered 35 votes, while Kanyinebi Mobushi came third with 17 votes.

Funkekeme Solomon, the returning officer for the election, who announced the results said a total of 132 delegates participated in the election, adding that the exercise was fair and transparent.

Solomon also said the 132 votes were counted and no void vote was recorded.

“Elumelu, having scored the highest votes, is hereby declared winner and returned as the candidate of the PDP for the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in the 2023 general election,” Solomon said.

In his remarks, Elumelu said his constituency will get more “dividends of democracy” if he eventually wins the election in 2023.

He said there is no loser in the exercise as the contestants will work in unity to ensure the PDP wins in 2023.

With the love, appreciation and constant support showered on him by his constituents for his legislative interventions over the years, it’s clear that his 4th term re-election bid will become reality come 2023.

