We are All Winners, Says Delta PDP Governorship Candidate, Oborevwori

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, has said his victory at the PDP Governorship Primaries on Wednesday was for all Deltans.

Specifically, the PDP governorship candidate said there were no losers in the primaries, noting that the contest was a family affair and “We are all winners”.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the Governorship candidate said that he was deeply humbled that most of the party delegates chose him from among the list of other eminently qualified aspirants as the PDP standard bearer for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

“Their overwhelming support is an emphatic endorsement of my M.O.R.E agenda, which seeks to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of social and economic wellbeing. The broad spectrum of the voting pattern is very reassuring, and consistent with my pan Delta disposition”, he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for providing a level playing field for all aspirants adding “Indeed, Governor Okowa has once again solidified his reputation as a model democrat.”

“It is on record that under his administration, party primaries in the State have been competitive, free, fair, and transparent, a wholesome departure from what it was before his coming in 2015. Thank you, Your Excellency, for being a torchbearer”.

For a chieftain of the party in the state, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, said the Chief Oborevwori is the best candidate that will clinch the seat for PDP in 2023.

He commended the delegates and party leaders for the choice of Speaker of the State as the Governorship candidate-elect and promised to work for his emergency in the general elections.

Another chieftain of the party, Chief Sheriff Mulade also commended the delegates for rallying round the emergence of the Speaker as the candidate of the party in the governorship elections in 2023.

