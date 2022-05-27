University of Ibadan Appoints Adaralegbe Adjunct Professor

University of Ibadan has appointed Dr. Bayo Adaralegbe as Adjunct Professor of Law at its Centre for Petroleum, Energy, Economics and Law (CPEEL). CPEEL is a joint collaboration between the University and the MacArthur Foundation, United States of America (USA) for research and training studies in energy. Adaralegbe will be the first legal practitioner in private Legal practice to be appointed to Professorship cadre by a first generation Nigerian University.

Commenting on this appointment, Director of CPEEL, Professor Olusanya Olubusoye, said: “ We are lucky to have someone of Professor Adaralegbe’s standing join us at a time CPEEL is repositioning itself not only for the Nigerian market but also internationally, especially considering developments of energy transition and the new Act in the industry. Not only does he have over three decades of industry experience, he is a scholar in his own right.”

On his part, Professor Adaralegbe said: “I take very seriously my responsibilities to our students and the Centre and look forward to working closely with my other colleagues at the Centre to achieve a perfect ranking for the Centre.”

As Adjunct Professor, Professor Adaralegbe is responsible for teaching postgraduate courses and supervising PhD and Masters students in Energy Law; Arbitration and International Investment Law. Professor Adaralegbe has published some 19 scholarly articles, all in peer reviewed top international journals and delivered over 60 papers before learned and professional audiences, including judicial officers in his areas of expertise. He has been involved in editorial responsibilities including for JWELB, a publication of Oxford University Press and OGEL Law Journal. He is currently Editor of LCA Journal of Arbitration and Dispute Settlement. Professor Adaralegbe is a Fellow, Energy Institute, UK, the first Nigerian Legal Practitioner to be so honoured.

He holds an LLM (with Distinction) in Petroleum Law and Policy, and a PhD with focus on International Investment Law from the CPEMLP, University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom. He was awarded a full scholarship for his doctorate studies by a Petroleum Corporation based in the US. He is also Fellow and Chartered Arbitrator, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK; Fellow and Chartered Secretary, Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators, UK. Professor Adaralegbe is a Partner in Babalakin & Co.

