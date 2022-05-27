Sani Picks Kaduna APC Governorship Ticket

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Uba Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central has won the Kaduna governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He polled 1, 149 votes to defeat two other aspirants, Bashir Abubakar and Sani Sha’aban who polled 37 and 10 votes respectively.

The primary election held Thursday night at the Murtala Square, Kaduna and was concluded on Friday morning.

The results was announced by the Returning Officer, Anachuna Henry. Henry said, a total of 1, 245 delegates were accredited, total votes cast 1,235, total valid votes, 1,196 while invalid votes were 39.

Meanwhile Sani, in his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared winner, expressed his gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised to reach out to other aspirants for their support to ensure victory of the party at the 2023 general election.

He promised to build on the legacies of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, tackle numerous challenges before the state and forge unity among the people of Kaduna.

“For long we waited for this moment. By the special grace of God we are witnesses to this glorious moment.

“I am deeply humbled and delighted to stand before this distinguished gathering of our party delegates, top officials and supporters to deliver this acceptance speech.

“This is your victory. This is your moment. This is the beginning of the journey of consolidation and continuity. “We shall build on the wonderful legacies of our dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Together we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people”, Sani said.

He commended his two opponents for believing in the democratic process, stressing that he will reach out to them to extend hand of fellowship.

Sani also expressed appreciation to Governor Nasir El-Rufai and assured of his determination to take Kaduna State to higher heights.

