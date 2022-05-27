KOHLER Expands Frontiers in Africa

Mary Nnah

The 150-year-old iconic brand, KOHLER has expanded its presence throughout Africa to further its philosophy of ‘Gracious Living’ in a rapidly growing continent. Over the last one and a half-century, Kohler has become a global multi-industry brand that designs personalised homewares, providing power solutions and the most luxurious Hospitality Services.

Kohler tries to provide an intimate and customised experience to all its users by designing its products as the epitome of craftsmanship, comfort, and cutting-edge innovation.

With their trusted and consistent history of quality and innovative designs, a new sophisticated matte black collection and Vive faucet design were unveiled at the recently held Kohler Bold event.

The event held at The Wheatbaker Hotel on May 12, 2022, had a remarkable turnout with over 150 attendees including industry leaders, architects, designers, executives, and experts. The guests enjoyed an immersive experience of the Kohler brand and its latest additions.

The event had a wide range of mind-gasping attractions like the Virtual Reality Experience – an exploring virtual exposé of the exquisite world of Kohler, the Vive Ballet performance, the Kohler History Wall, and many more.

Speaking at the event, the Commercial Director of Kohler Africa, and the Middle East, Alan Orchard, said, “With our compelling propositions, we will make it impossible for our customers to look beyond Kohler.

“If we can get our customer engagement right, we will automatically be the largest brand by value in the continent. But we are not obsessed with the outcome, we are committed to our customers and engage with them.”

Kohler enjoys standing warm relationships with the Architect and Developer community globally. It’s not different for Kohler Africa, and the brand intends to continue the well-entrenched engagement process.

“We consider it our responsibility to keep our Architect and Designer partners in line and ahead of customer expectations. We ensure that they create masterpieces each time they sit to draft a proposal and that their creations are timeless. We ensure that they win.” Orchard added.

Kohler Africa boasts two exclusive Kohler Experience Stores in Lagos. The experience store in Lekki is in partnership with Sweethome while the VI store is in partnership with WATCO.

