Jigawa Deputy Gov Wins APC Gubernatorial Ticket



Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse



Jigawa State Deputy Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has emerged the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general election.

Namadi won the APC governorship ticket during the party’s primary election held at the Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse as the election was keenly contested by nine aspirants.

Declaring the election result in the wee hours of Friday, the Chairman, Electoral Committee in the state, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, said nine aspirants participated in the race.

According to him, a total of 1,420 votes were cast out of which 1,418 were valid, while two were invalid, adding that the aspirants have scored the following votes: Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu scored 106; Aminu Kani polled 16 votes; Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia garnered 58 votes; Malam Umar Namadi scored 1,220 votes, while Sani Hussaini Garin Gabas had five votes.

Ibrahim said Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu polled 13 votes, while Ahmad Mahmud, Ahmed Rufai Zakari and Abba Mukhtar did not have any vote.

He said: “Having scored the highest votes, His excellency Malam Umar Namadi is hereby declared winner of this primary election.”

In his acceptance speech, Namadi thanked the delegates, aspirants, stakeholders and all other party members who participated in the election for their love for Jigawa State and democratic development.

He expressed his happiness for being the winner of the election and promised to join hands with all other contestants, party members and all other stakeholders to ensure the success of the party in the next coming general election.

