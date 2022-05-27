Gunmen Abduct Elder Statesman, Kill Three in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Unknown gunmen have abducted a renowned elder statesman and one of the Founding Fathers of Kogi State, Mr. Isah Ozi Salami, at his residence in the early hours of yesterday.

Moreover, the hoodlums killed three persons in two different attacks in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State between Wednesday and yesterday.

THISDAY gathered that Salami was said to have stepped out of his residence at Ogaminana to attend early morning Muslim Subhir two rakat prayers when the unknown gunmen accosted him and forcefully dragged him to waiting a car.

It was learnt that an eye witness, Mr. Isah Okaraga, in the area who raised an alarm that Salami had been kidnapped was subsequently shot by the hoodlums and drove away to unknown destination.

Sources hinted that there was a similar gunmen’s attack at Otite, near Federal College of Education, Okene, on Wednesday evening along Okene – Lokoja Highway.

It was gathered that two persons died when the hoodlums attacked a car with three occupants while the third person was said to have been very lucky to escape unhurt.

The abducted elder statesman, Salami, is a title holder in Ebiraland, the Ohioteyente of Ebiraland, and a well experienced politician and one of the surviving founding fathers of the modern day Kogi State.

He has contributed his quota to the development of Nigeria and Kogi State in particular.

Salami is former managing director of the defunct New Nigeria Newspaper, Nigeria Paper Mills in Jebba, and a member of several boards of federal parastatals.

As at time of filing this report, no one could say precisely where the hoodlums have taken him to and no one has contacted his family members.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

