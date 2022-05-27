Energy Firm to Provide 30,000 Solar Home Systems in 6 Geopolitical Zones

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

An indigenous energy firm, SunPawa Energy Limited, has said it will provide 30,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS) in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm Mr. Odera Ozoka, stated that the aim was to bring relief to the people living especially in the rural communities.

Ozoka, while speaking to the press in Abuja, listed Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi and Delta as the pilot states where the products would be rolled out, while other states would be visited two years from now.

He noted that SunPawa is looking at bringing solutions in the renewable energy space that will go a long way in bringing relief to a lot of people living in darkness, especially in the rural communities.

He disclosed that at the moment, just under half of the population in Nigeria is living without any electricity and of those, 75 per cent are mostly found in the rural communities.

“According to Ozoka, “As entrepreneurs, we look for creative ways to ensure that people have access to reliable electricity thereby increasing Nigerians economic growth exponentially. “

He reiterated his readiness towards ensuring that more people have access to electricity in the country, adding that though it might not be easy; given the structural problems in the power sector.

SunPawa Energy was recently shortlisted by Rural Electrification Agency for the Solar Home System Output Based Funds component under the Nigerian Electrification Project to provide nationwide energy access to rural communities.

