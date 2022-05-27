Cordros Asset Management Unveils Every Child a Milestone Fund Campaign



In a fresh attempt to deepen financial literacy, Cordros Asset Management Limited (CAML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cordros Capital Limited and licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) as a fund/portfolio management company, has unveiled Every Child a Milestone Fund Campaign.



Speaking on this development in Lagos, the Head of Retail, Cordros Asset Management Limited, Ayodele Oni, said the company is happy to announce that Cordros is launching ‘Every Child a Milestone Fund’ initiative targeted at encouraging parents and guardians to invest in the long-term milestone achievement of their children such as higher education, overseas education, property acquisition, etc.



According to him, “As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day on May 27, we think it is quite timely to have a conversation to drive inclusion for children when creating investments. We are encouraging parents and guardians to prepare each child for their future by opening The Cordros Milestone Fund account and enjoy high returns on investment over a long-term at medium risk, investing in liquid asset and encouraging children’s savings and investment culture.



“The Cordros Milestone Fund is open to investors who want to teach their children financial discipline by investing a portion of monetary gifts received from visiting family and friends, while parents contribute significantly and invest in their children’s future.”



While speaking on the investment objective, he noted that the objective of the Cordros Milestone Fund is capital appreciation, diversification across asset classes, automatic rebalancing, automatic adjustment for changing risk profile, annual income and professional portfolio management.



On key benefits, he said: “It’s an opportunity to save and invest on behalf of your children in order to enjoy annual income to meet school fees obligation, peace of mind on your child’s future, long term investment for higher education and achieve other major life milestones.”



He further stressed that the company’s target investors are parents and guardians investing for their children, teachers and school management, individuals, groups and association looking for ideal gift items for children, adding that minimum investment is N2,500 only.



Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director, Cordros Asset Management Limited, Gbolahan Aina, who welcomed participants to the event, disclosed that the company practises a disciplined value investment approach.



According to him, “We use both quantitative and qualitative research in arriving at our investment decisions. Each of our client’s investment portfolio is tailored to suit their individual risk tolerance, time horizon and investment objectives.



“We focus on creating a balance between growth, capital preservation and investment income by employing diversification across asset classes. At Cordros Asset Management, we understand that asset classes perform differently and we carefully take this into consideration when formulating the asset allocation strategy.”



He also pointed out that: “The Every Child a Milestone Fund initiative is an opportunity for parents and guardians to inculcate the culture of saving and investing in their children from a tender age.”



The highlight of the event was a debate on the topic: ‘Children who start saving and investing early become more financially independent than children born into wealth.’



The schools that participated were Halifield Schools, Maryland, Lagos, with the chief debater as Summayah Tijani, the supporting debater as Odunayo Bankole; and Supreme Education Foundation School, Magodo, Lagos, with the chief debater as Iteoluwakinshi Tomomewo, while the supporting debater is Aderinsola Odogiyon.



The panel of judges adjuged Supreme Education Foundation School, Magodo, Lagos, winner of the debate with 531 points, while Halifield Schools, Maryland came second with 485 points.



The school that came first was presented with a N100,000 cheque for investment in the Cordros Milestone Fund and other gift items to all the students from the participating schools.

