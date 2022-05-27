2023: Nasarawa APC Assembly Aspirants Withdraw from Primary Election



Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



Aspirants vying for seats in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly from Doma, Obi, Awe, Keana, Lafia and Nasarawa Eggon Local Goverment Areas on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have allegedly withdrawn from the primary election scheduled for today on account of change of delegates list.

There is reportedly a serious tension in the state as various aspirants are threatening to dump the party if the new delegates list is allowed to be used.

Speaking to Journalists at the party secretariat on the matter, Chairman of the APC in the state, Dr John Maaman said he was disappointed in the national Secretariat of the party.

He added that the state chapter of the party would not tolerate the unwarranted doctoring of the official delegates list sent to the APC national secretariat.

“We consider this scenario undemocratic and capable of breeding disaffection, tension and disunity in the party. Therefore, the party will not accept any list outside of the Congress the party conducted in the state.

“The national secretariat, therefore, in the interest of peace, unity, harmony and progress of the party, will ensure that the wishes of our law abiding and loyal party members are respected,” Mamman said.

THISDAY gathered that crisis was brewing in the Nasarawa State chapter of the APC over the ongoing Primaries of the party as hours after the governorship primaries, the entire delegates list of the party has been changed.

It was further gathered that the change of the delegates list may affect the governor’s nomination if challenge in court of law, because the same delegates who voted for the state governor would not be the same that will vote for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate.

The change is allegedly on the directive of the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who is bent on planting all state Houses of Assembly, Representatives and senate seats.

The intention, it was gathered, was to take over all the state structures of the party from the incumbent governor in 2027 when he will be completing his second tenure to allow him (Adamu) install a governor and maintain the structures.Aspirants Withdraw from Primary Election

