Wing Commander Musa Isah Salmanu: Offering Better Representation for Makera People

For 22 years, Wing Commander Musa Isah Salmanu gave his life in pursuit of service to humanity on the platform of the Nigerian Air Force. Now on the civilian side, that desire to serve is yet to wane, reason why he is gunning to represent Makera Constituency in Kaduna House of Assembly. Spurred to offer quality representation, the development, International Peace and Security Expert with over 25 years of practical and theoretical experience in education, international peace and security, conflict resolution, peace building and development has extensive experience working with international, regional and national level organisations in Nigeria and beyond. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that though his quest is by no means easy, given the challenges faced by the state, he remains undaunted as he propagates SEED- Secure, Educate, Empower and Develop as his key derivatives

When Wing Commander Musa Isah Salmanu (rtd) joined the Nigerian Armed Forces, it was to serve his nation and this he did diligently and without blemish for 22 years.

Given his nature to serve, his cross over to the civilian fold did not halt his desire to serve, rather, it spurred it. He wants to give the Makera Constituency better representation come 2023 in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

A development, International Peace and Security Expert (MSc Political Science; MA Conflict, Security and Development; BSc Political Science & Defence Studies) with over 25 years practical and theoretical experience in education, international peace and security, conflict resolution, peace building and development; he has extensive experience working with international, regional and national level organisations in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya where he served in the Nigerian Air Force, UN peacekeeping operations and ECOWAS amongst others.

He has been engaged in designing and delivery of educational and training programs on Protection of Civilians in conflict to various audiences since 2018. A veteran of the Nigerian military, he has experience working with donor organisations, youth programs, national level NGO leadership and liaison experience with governments at all levels.

He volunteers with Teach for Nigeria (an affiliate of Teach for All) and the Kaduna State Scholarship Board on addressing challenges of education in underserved communities, early Childhood Education, school enrolment, retention and encouraging girl child education in Northern Nigeria.

Key Derivatives

For Salmanu, his key derivatives are hinged on four-point agenda known as SEED. Giving a breakdown of this, he said S stands for Secure (securing our communities through inclusive approaches that encourage collective vigilance); E stands for Educate (educating the children through enacting policies that encourage girl child education and extending priority to underserved communities); the second E stands for Empower (empowering women and Youth to engage in productive activities that improve livelihoods and prosperity); and finally,

Develop (developing the required facilities and enabling environment for our youth to gain the skills required to excel in a competitive world”.

Calling on the nation, and indeed the people of Makera to “Plant a SEED today” by electing him to represent them, he said he will not just talk ideas, but live them out.

“I am someone that believes in building from ground to up. In pursuit of service to humanity, I have served the nation for 22 years of my life. Thus, I presented myself to you for selfless service, progress, success, unity and building the Kaduna of our Dreams,” he posited.

Professional Highlights

Professionally, Salmanu is an international expert on Humanitarian Law and Protection of Civilians in Conflict.

Between October 2018 to November 2021, he was acting Country Director, Nigeria/Senior Military Advisor, Africa Region, Center for Civilians in Conflict; and October 2017 to October 2018, he was the Humanitarian Development Officer, Irish Aid, Embassy of Ireland; between 2016 and 2017, he was the Directing Staff/Member of Faculty, Armed Forces Command and Staff College,;; between 2012-14 & 2015 – 2016, he was the Press Officer to Chief of the Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force.

Also, in 2015, he was Assistant Adjutant, Nigerian Defence Academy; between 2010-2012, he was expert on Mission, United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO); and between 2009 and 2010, he was at African Leadership Center Peace and Security Fellow, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

But prior to all these, he held several command and staff appointments in the Nigerian Air Force between 2001- 2009.

Educational Qualification

Academically, he has a Master of Military Operational Art and Science – Air University, United States Air Force, Montgomery, Alabama, USA in 2015; a Master of Arts, Conflict Security and Development – King’s College London (Pass with Merit) in 2010; a Masters of Science, Political Science – Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 2009; a Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations – International Institute of Journalism in 2008; and BSc Political Science and Defence Studies – Nigerian Defence Academy (Second Class Upper) in 2001.

Professional Qualifications

So far, in his kitty, Salmanu has a Certificate, Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster, Harvard University, Boston, USA; Certificate, NATO/UN Protection of Civilians Course, Finnish Defence Forces International Center, Finland; Certificate in Public Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School, Santa Monica, California, USA; and Strategic Communication Course, Partnership for Peace (PfP) Training Center, Ankara-Turkey.

Others include Crisis Communication Course, British Military Advisory Team, Abuja- Nigeria; Deputy Spokesman Training, Royal Air Force, Joint Information Activities Group, United Kingdom; Command and Staff Course, United States Air Force Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, USA; Leadership for Sustainability, Institute for Sustainability, Development and Peace, United Nations University, Tokyo Japan.

He was also at the International Peace and Security, Institute for Sustainability, Development and Peace, United Nations University, Japan; United Nations Systems and Global Challenges, Institute for Sustainability, Development and Peace, United Nations University, Tokyo Japan; Advanced Studies of Non-Violent Conflict, Fletcher Summer Institute, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Peace Operations Planning Course, International Peace Support Training Center, Kenya; Certificate of completion, French Level 1, King’s College London; Development and Human Rights, Center for Human Rights, University of Pretoria, South Africa; and Session 443: Center for Human Rights, University of Pretoria, South Africa; and Session 443: “An International Rule of Law: Balancing Security, Democracy, and Human Rights in an Age of Terrorism”, Salzburg Global Seminar, Austria.

Accomplishments

Among his many accomplishments, Salmanu is an Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Management; Fellow, Eisenhower Fellowships, PA, USA; Member, Association of Industrial Security International (ASIS); United Nations University International Courses, UN University Tokyo, Japan; United Nations Medal; Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; International Center for the Study of Non-Violent Conflict (Fletcher Summer Institute); and AY09 Conflict, Security and Development Studentship and Mentoring Program, King’s College, London.

Stamp of Approval

Like many others who have worked with him in different capacities over the years,

his foray into politics was met with cheer and joy given the expected dividends he is set to bring to the Makera people and the entire state as a whole.

In fact, a post by his mentor and former colleague, Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu, read thus: “I endorse!!! New kids on the block. As someone who knows, has worked with and mentored him, I have no hesitation whatsoever in recommending Wing Commander Musa Isa Salmanu Rtd to the good people’s of Makera Kaduna.

“Prodigious intellect, change maker, grass root community builder, first rate military brain, an internationally recognised and respected former military officer and humanitarian worker and trainer, you name it, Musa has done it.

“A multiple international award winner recognised across the Atlantic. Musa is a King’s College London African Leadership Centre fellow- a programme designed to building a new community of leaders generating cutting edge knowledge in peace, security and development in Africa.

“He is also an Eisenhower Fellow a program which identifies, empowers and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and lifelong engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a world more peaceful, prosperous and just.

“With his accomplishments Musa can gun for any office in the land but when I asked why State House of Assembly why not higher? His answer was a matter of factly : “No sir I want to start from the grassroots and move upwards. For me the journey into politics and community service is not a sprint but a marathon”. I love that !

“On a final note, and without meaning to embarrass Musa , I will be a little indiscrete to say Musa is a much sought after international consultant since leaving the military, he is taking a massive massive pay cut for this foray into politics….that’s how much Musa wants to serve. Makera people take him!!!”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

