Sanwo-Olu Emerges Lagos APC Governorship Candidate, Mustapha, Oluwo Disqualified from Exercise

Segun James

The Governor of Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Lagos state.



Sanwo-Olu’s emergence followed the disqualification of his opponents, Olawale Oluwo and Olufemi Mustapha from participating in the exercise by the election committee of the party.



The Chairman Electoral Committee of Lagos, Governorship Primary, Shettima Yuguda, who confirmed this said that 1,225 delegates from 245 wards across the State were eligible to vote but only 1,198 were officially accredited for the exercise.



The total voters accredited were 1,198 of which 1,170 votes were valid and 12 voided.

The delegates defied a heavy downpour to elect Sanwo-Olu as the candidate of the party.



Even though, there were three aspirants for the primary only the governor participated in the exercise.

According to the chairman of the election committee, Adamu Shettima Yuguda, a former deputy governor of Borno state, the other two were disqualifoed by the party in Abuja.



Sanwo-Olu arrived at 12:50pm and accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously.

In attendance included Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, former Deputy Governors in the State, Lagos APC chairman, State executive council members among others.



Whie declaring Sanwo-Olu as the winner, the Chairman thanked the delegates for their patience, saying “I acknowledge the support of all of you including our support committee staff.”

He also reiterated that out of the three aspirants that collected forms, only one was cleared while two were disqualified from Abuja.



In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “I acknowledge all the committee members from Abuja. I thank Almighty God for giving us the day and for sparing us. I thank all the delegates for defying rain and they have spoken well.



“As God asnwered us today, it is going to happen to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu between Sunday and Monday.

“The bigger thanks are for you all Lagosians. The journey we started four years ago, you have been supporting us . Today is an affirmation that we should continue.



*We will take this to the general election and we will not disappoint you. Lagosians still expect a lot from us, we will not let you down so that we can take Lagos to a level that we all desire,” Sanwo-Olu said.

