RCCG Offers Free Medical Services to Residents in Daki-Biu Community in FCT



Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Jabi in Abuja, flagged off medical Outreach programme for people living in Daki-Biu, a suburb of the Jabi District in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the event, Pastor-In-Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Utako-Jabi District in Abuja, Pastor Gbolade Okenla, said Christians must continue to exhibit love to their neighbours and communities in the face of Nigeria’s mounting challenges.



Okenla who spoke to journalists during the church’s Elders’ Week and medical outreach to Dakibiu community, said the outreach was part of the mandate of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to conduct regular Christian Social Responsibility.

According to him, the Church had bey doing this for over 10 years, adding that it has seen the church provide welfare support to the indigent.

Pastor Okenla also said that exhibiting love to mankind even when there is bad news across Nigeria and the world, would raise the hope of people that good things can still come out of the country.

Okenla said the church would like to collaborate with the FCT administration in establishing health centres in the community.



The cleric recalled Jesus ‘feeding of 5,000 people with five loaves of bread and two fishes.

“Jesus demonstrated the physical aspects of love, that is why we are here. And it is part of our compassionate heart as a church to reach out to our community and that is why we are doing this, and we will continue to do it, to engage our communities, to show them love; to show them that we care and that we have not abandoned them,” he said.



The leader of the medical team, Dr. Theophilus Ado, said the church first conducted surveys in the community to identify the disease prevalence.He said that from the findings showed the prevalence of malaria, tuberculosis, and other diseases which can be addressed with better sanitary conditions.



As part of the Outreach programme, Doctors of various specialisation attended to the residents who besieged the venue with different kinds health challenges.

One of the beneficiaries, Maryam Ishaku, said she was treated for malaria symptoms and commended the programme.



Another beneficiary, Matthew Chorio, 54 years old, expressed joy at the medical checks and called on the government and public-spirited individuals and organisations to establish a health centre in the community.

The leader of the elders in the Church, Olusegun Olusa said the annual Elders’ Week was aimed to reach out to the communities around the church for the Christian Social Responsibility.



“We have Sickbay in our Church and if there is the need for a referral, they can get it from there,” he said.

