Oyetola’s Wife Canvasses Support for Husband’s Re-election in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, has appealed to the elecorates to give her husband, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, all the supports he needed to be re-elected in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

According to Mrs. Oyetola, the incumbent governor remained the best and the only candidate to beat among the other 14 candidates of the different political parties jostling for the number one seat in Osun State.

She stated this while leading an all women high powered campaign team to Sekona and Ilobu markets in Osun State.

Amidst singing and dancing by the traders and non-traders in the two markets, the first lady’s campaign team was received with excitement and jubilation during a campaign walk round the two markets

While thanking them for their warm reception and show of love, Mrs. Oyetola promised that more dividends of democracy would be delivered to them if they would re-elect Governor Oyetola.

On the campaign tour with Mrs. Oyetola were the wife of the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs. Oyefunke Alabi; a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ayo Omidiran; as well as wives of top government functionaries in the state. Moreover, female aspirants vying for one elective position or the other were not left out of the campaign tours to the two markets.

Mrs. Oyetola stated: “Let me first and foremost, acknowledge and appreciate your support to the administration of my husband.

“With your support and prayers, we have never had it so good and encouraging. It keeps our faith strong and alive that you are indeed with us.

“In the light of these, come July 16 Guber election, I urge you all to replicate what you did in 2018 for Mr. Governor by getting him re-elected so as to continue in office as your much cherished and loved Osun governor.

“Your support and cooperation during his first term gave him the needed inspiration and encouragement to do the best he has done so far for you in Osun State.

“I want to assure you that you haven’t seen the best of Oyetola’s administration yet. It is against this backdrop that I am appealing to you again and again not to allow your conscience mortgaged but to make a wise and informed choice of voting for your favorite candidate in the person of Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.

“Therefore, to get your dream of getting Mr. Oyetola reelected as Osun State governor for another four years, I appeal to you to keep and guard your permanent voter cards jealously to enable you make a good choice of returning Oyetola for another four years.”

The wife of the governor also educated the market men and women on how to use their index fingers to cast their votes for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s re-election.

Earlier in the course of the market rallies, the wife of the governor and her entourage paid a courtesy call on the Olu of Sekona, Oba Abdul-Waheeb Adebowale, in his palace.

Mrs Oyetola, who was again visibly impressed by the warm reception accorded her in the palace, was full of appreciation to the Olu of Sekona and his High Chiefs for their love and support to the administration of her husband in the last four years.

In his royal message, which was full of prayers for the wife of the governor and her husband, Oba Adebowale pledged on behalf of his subjects in Sekona to get Governor Oyetola re-elected, stressing that a vote for him is a vote for continuity and good governance.

The monarch recalled the many dividends of democracy enjoyed and still being enjoyed by the people of Osun State.

