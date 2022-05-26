News in Photographs: Buhari Meets Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shortly before his departure to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.
The meeting held in the President’s office at the State House Abuja.
The meeting is coming few days to the All Progressives Congress Presidential primaries in which Osinbajo is one of the top contenders. The party’s presidential primary holds May 29 and 30 in Abuja.
See photos
