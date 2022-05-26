LWM Introduces Poundo Potato to Market

Raheem Akingbolu

Poundo Potato, a product by potato products maker, Lamb Weston/Meijer, has introduced Poundo Potato to Nigerians desirous of light swallow options to combine with their favourite soups. In Nigeria, the company trades as LWM Nigeria Ltd.

Speaking at the unveiling of the brand in Lagos, Managing Director of LWM Nigeria Ltd, Victor Nwachukwu, said the product is made from 100 per cent Irish potatoes and consists of flakes of the popular root vegetable which is made into a light swallow meal by pouring the flakes into boiling water and stirring for five minutes to produce a light smooth dough.

He further stated that the resultant swallow meal has an authentic potato taste and aroma.

“Lamb Weston/Meijer is one of the world’s largest producers and processors of potato products. Its products are sold in over 100 countries around the world and the global leader added Nigeria to its portfolio in 2017,” he stated.

Nwachukwu told journalists after the launch in Lagos on Friday that Poundo Potato presents Nigerians desirous of a light swallow meal with a healthier, tastier, and very convenient option.

“Potato is an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, Vitamins B6 & C, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus; among other essential health benefits and this is fundamentally what drives the idea behind Poundo Potato,” he said.

“We are pleased with the initial reception of the ‘orange pack of Irish Potato goodness’ and the increasing awareness among discerning Nigerian consumers about the value that Lamb Weston Poundo Potato brings to their everyday health and convenience needs,” Nwachukwu further said.

Multichoice, Africa Magic Deepens Market Bonding

PayTV company, Multichoice and one of its flagship channels, Africa Magic, have further strengthened their market leadership with the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), which came to a rousing end last weekend. The event produced winners among the country’s leading players in the entertainment industry to celebrate African film and TV talent.

The movies, Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Amina came tops with four AMVCA honors each with Best Director going to Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Best Overall Movie to Amina.

In the public voting categories, Stan Nze clinched the award for Best Actor in Drama while Osas Ighodaro won Best Actress in Drama. First time AMVCA nominees, Samuel Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ and Omowunmi Dada won Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

