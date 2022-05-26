Kwara, Firm Flag off Deworming Programme for School Pupils

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government, in partnership with a pharmaceutical company, Biomedical Limited, Ilorin, has commenced mass deworming exercise for school children in the state.

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, who flagged off the programme also administered doses of the intravenous fluid on some selected pupils.

He was supported by the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Nusirat Elelu.

Alabi said that the deworming programme was an important strategy to improve the health condition of school children in the state.

He said that government alone could not shoulder every responsibility of governance, and added that the partnership would complement the efforts of the state government at ensuring quality healthcare delivery.

“It’s not the first time the Biomedical Limited is partnering with the state government. The company also patterned with us during COVID-19 pandemic era,” he said.

Similarly, Elelu said that parasites like worms are major cause of malnutrition in children.

“To prevent worms affecting our children and other ailments it is advisable to deworm every six months for healthy living,” she said.

The Marketing Manager of Biomedical Limited, Mr. Watson Olojo, said that “the company is one of the indigenous manufacturers of intravenous fluid, and not only in Nigeria and the West Coast of Africa.

“This event is meant to mark our 40th anniversary and the deworming programme is one of our corporate social responsibility activities.”

