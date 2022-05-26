Konga Food Goes Live, Offers Customers Free Delivery

Emma Okonji

The management of Konga Food, the online food delivery arm of Nigeria’s composite e-commerce giant, has assured Nigerian food lovers of exciting times ahead, beginning with the offer of 14 days of free delivery to mark its formal entry into the market.

Konga Food is equally introducing the fastest delivery times in the online food delivery segment in Nigeria, in addition to a host of freebies and other incentives.

Head, Konga Food, Ajibola Olayiwola, said: ‘‘We are determined to raise the standard of service delivery by offering Nigerian food lovers more interesting options, unique offerings, greater convenience, and a tech-driven, highly interactive experience.

‘‘There is so much more in the pipeline that we will soon be rolling out to delight our customers in the coming days and we urge everyone to stay onboard by following us on social media via @konga_food.”

He called on prospective customers to download the Konga Food app on the Google Play Store and the App Store for Android and iOS users, respectively, to enjoy our offer of free delivery.

Meanwhile, the management of Konga Food is also intent on creative differentiation to assure quality and improve customer satisfaction. “Customers can monitor the real-time status of their orders via the app to see if it is being prepared, picked up or delivered – a revolutionary upgrade in existing standards – while also tracking and following the courier along the delivery route. Users can also rate their experience after every food order, a measure that is bound to place the customer in greater control, while offering more proactive feedback opportunity to boost their satisfaction levels,” Olayiwola said.

