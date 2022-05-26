Hyperia Partners YahClick Hughes to Provide Internet Connectivity to Nigerians

Sunday Okobi

In its effort to contribute to the Nigerian government’s broadband ambition of ensuring that adequate internet coverage is available to at least 90 per cent of Nigerians, Hyperia Limited has partnered YahClick (powered by Hughes), a leading satellite broadband provider in Nigeria, to bridge the digital divide, especially to unserved and underserved communities in the country.

Hyperia’s Managing Director, Gabriel Bouzerdan, in a statement said: “By partnering carefully selected distribution partners, Hyperia is focused on expanding opportunities, and supporting our goal of bringing improved digital communication services to even the hardest-to-reach parts of Nigeria.”

He noted that Hyperia is well-positioned to deliver satellite internet services to consumers throughout the country, especially in towns and villages outside the reach of fiber connectivity.

The statement added that the market opportunity that satellite creates has been a core strategic focus for Hyperia over the past few years, adding that the “satellite broadband market is being driven by a surge in demand, and it has increased government efforts to promote infrastructure that results in efficient operations that boost productivity.

“We are proactively working to expand our capacity to meet the growing broadband needs of Nigeria and the remote communities we serve; supporting the Nigerian Government’s broadband plan to ensure adequate coverage is available to at least 90 percent of the Nigerian population.”

Bouzerdan in the statement stated that Hyperia is a Nigerian telecommunications company that offers cutting-edge broadband satellite services in Nigeria, adding that their differentiator is that they deliver reliable solutions to businesses and homes, partnering communities and local businesses to instantly connect customers to the internet via a small satellite dish and modem from even the remotest places in Nigeria.

