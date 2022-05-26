Four Niger PDP Guber Aspirants Protest, Write Gubernatorial Primaries Committee





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Four governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have officially protested against the botched primaries of the party scheduled to have been held yesterday.

The four aspirants-Mr. Abdullahi Isah Jankara, Mr. Muhammed Sani Kutigi, Mr. Abdul Sidi Gulu, and Mr. Abdulrahaman Gimba-in the petition sent to the Gubernatorial Primaries Committee titled: ‘Conduct of the Gubernatorial Primaries in Niger State’, dated May 25, 2022, gave three reasons why they boycotted the election.

However, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, another aspirant, did not join in the protest.

Among the reasons adduced by the aspirants are: “Improper accreditation of delegates without any valid means of identification as provided in the Electoral Act, and the indiscriminate issuance of party tags to non-party delegates by the State Working Committee, which is capable of undermining the integrity of the whole process of the conduct of the elections.”

They also pointed out that “membership card is not a valid means of identification recognised under the law but only a means of party membership.

“In the circumstances, we the undersigned call for a suspension of the exercise until these issues are adequately addressed.”

Addressing journalists on behalf of his colleagues, Kutigi said the State Working Committee compromised all the agreements it reached during a stakeholders’ meeting.

Kutigi hinted that if the issues raised are not addressed, “we will meet and take a decision on the way forward.”

Meanwhile the Gubernatorial Primaries Committee has fixed the election for today, throwing delegates who had come from the 25 local government areas into confusion.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

