Former President Jonathan Congratulates Clark at 95





Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated elder statesman Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark on the occasion of his 95th birthday.

The former President extolled the great accomplishments of the nonagenarian, describing him as a patriot who has remained courageous in his crusade for equity, justice and national unity.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan stated: “I join your family and friends across the country to congratulate you on your 95th birthday.

“You have been an outstanding leader, one who has displayed great passion and commitment towards the growth and development of Nigeria.

“At 95, you have earned yourself a reputation of an elder statesman, exceptional role model and eminent patriot in the annals of our history.

“Your record of enduring service and sacrifice continues to stand out as you have remained consistent in your courageous crusade for equity, justice and national unity.

“As you celebrate, on behalf of my family, I wish you more strength, sound health and peace as you celebrate.”

