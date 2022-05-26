Form Alliance, Contest 2023 Presidency, Support Groups Urges Obi

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Coalition for Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspiration on Thursday, hailed the former governor of Anambra State for listening to their appeal to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They claimed that the PDP had, automatically, lost about 15 million votes with the development.

The groups made the claim in a statement issued in Abuja, after the official announcement of Peter Obi’s defection from the PDP.

The statement was signed by the Chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi, Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei.

The coalition therefore urged the former PDP leading aspirant to form alliance with credible Nigerians and run for president in 2023.

The support groups added that Obi, as a decent man, would not play the type of transactional politics going on inside PDP and that is why he is wise to dump the party.

Part of the statement read: “We are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

“With the recent development, it is obvious that PDP has automatically lost 15 million votes because of Peter Obi’s decision to dump the party.

“We therefore urge Mr Peter Obi to look for Nigerians of like minds and vie to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general election.”

