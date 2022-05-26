Elneny Signs New Contract with Arsenal

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

Elneny was set to become a free agent before the Gunners opted to re-sign the 29-year-old on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

He has made 147 appearances since joining from Basel in January 2016.

“I love this club and I feel part of this family. I want to continue at this amazing club, in this amazing family. I’m very excited for the future,” said Elneny, who has 93 international caps.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says Elneny brings “endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment” to the squad.

“Mo is a really important part of the team,” said Arteta. “He is loved by everyone.

“He’s an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I’m delighted he’s staying.”

