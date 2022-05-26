Ekiti 2022: Oni Tells NULGE Leaders to Resist Bribery, Coercion

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has told the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to resist bribery and coercion and vote for their preferred candidate in the June 18 election.

He accused the state government of making financial advances to NULGE leaders to sway the local government workers not to vote for SDP governorship candidate in the election.

A pro-Segun Oni group, the Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), in a statement issued yesterday said part of the alleged grand plots against him had been that the workers were being told that he would sack them if elected governor.

EBBB, which spoke through its spokesman, Idowu Adelusi, quoted Oni to have said that Fayemi, “who owes the local government workers five months salaries,” found it more important to conscript the NULGE chairmen “for the dirty job with a whooping sum of N8 million” instead of paying the workers’ salaries.

Oni alleged that the chairmen had been told to go back to their respective councils and tell the workers that SDP was coming with “a policy of ‘operation show your certificate’ in order to retrench workers, among other obnoxious policies.

“The state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, decided to embark on this shameful blackmail, supposing that Ekiti workers are morons and not wise enough to discern between good and bad governance.

“He promised to pay them some of their arrears before the election, but decided lately to suspend it till after the election.

“The Fayemi-led administration is disturbed by the rapid way its image is going down, a development that has forced the people not to want to have anything to do with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who they have seen as a Fayemi incarnate and continuity of Fayemi’s repressive policies on the workers.

“How can a government elected by the people tell the workers that leave bonus is never a right and payment of salary will always come after legal and illegal deductions have been done with peanuts left, which are insufficient to pay the workers, but the same government would rush to blame insufficient allocation from Abuja and the dwindling economy?”

Adelusi said the Ekiti people were now wiser and waiting to use their votes to remove the APC government “and install Segun Oni who they trust because he did it before and his administration (2007 to 2010) had not been surpassed by the successive administrations.”

