Daughter of Former Governor Lawal, Arinola, Wins APC Assembly Primary in Kwara



By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Hajia Fatima Arinola Lawal, daughter of former governor of Kwara state, late Alhaji Mohammed Lawal, Thursday in Ilorin emerged as the APC candidate for Ilorin East constituency of Kwara House of Assembly.

Arinola won the primary election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC.)

She recently resigned as the commissioner for Water Resources. She had earlier signified intention to contest Ilorin west/Asa Federal Constituency before she was asked to step down and contest a state assembly seat

With the emergence of Hajia Arinola Lawal as the state House of Assembly canddiate under the APC and the subsequent emergence of her brother, first son of the late former governor, as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), the stage is now set for a battle of titans in Ilorin Emirate in the 2023 elections in the state.

In the election conducted at the Banquet Hall opposite Kwara state government house Ilorin Thursday, Hajia Arinola polled 47 votes to defeat the incumbent member of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon Ali Amuda-Jimoh who was seeking reelection into the Assembly.

Amuda-Jimoh scored 13 votes while the third contestant, Mr Bashir Olayiwola, scored no vote.

The returning officer for the election, Hon Habib Olesin, while announcing the result of the election held on Thursday said that 60 voters were accredited and voted in the election adding, “I hereby declare Arinola Lawal of Magaji Are ward 1 having scored 47 votes out of the 60 votes cast in the election as the winner of the election.”

