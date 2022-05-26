Commander Jerry Omodara: Born to Serve, Empower Kogi People

Commander Duro Jerry Omodara (rtd) had a fulfilling career as a fine Naval officer who served the nation meritoriously in different capacities. As a civilian, he was appointed as the Security Adviser to Kogi State government in 2016, a position he holds till date. Given the precedence he set security-wise, he plans to represent Kabba Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

To many, Commander Duro Jerry Omodara (Rtd) is an enigma who has proven his mettle as an officer in the Nigerian Navy, a public relations expert, empowerment crusader, ambassador of peace and development, well as philanthropist.

After years of serving the Kogi people as the Security Adviser to the Kogi State government, he is now set to represent the Kabba Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Well known for bringing into bear innovative ideas for optimum results in his various assignments both in and out of the military services, his name conveys different images in the minds of many people. To some he is a officer, to others he is a journalist, yet to his immediate community, he is an and philanthropist.

He is, however, a humanist to all people. His academic efforts, professional services and political activities are all geared towards the betterment of his immediate community and Nigeria at large and are unprecedented.

Academic ExcellenceBorn on August 8, 1963 at Oke–Offin, Kabba/Bunu LGA, Kogi State, academic-wise, he attended LEA Primary School Oke – Offin (now K/B Primary School), Haliru Abdul Teacher’s College Birnin Kebbi and Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.



He later proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. Certificates earned include, Grade II Teacher’s Certificate (1981), Certificate in Journalism (1984), Diploma in Law (1986), BSc Political Science/Education (1999).



He further earned himself an Executive Diploma in Basic Protocols from the International School of Protocol and Diplomacy, Brussels, Belgium (2013) and a Certificate in National Security and Country Resilience from Galilee International Management Institute, Israel.

Duro Jerry Omodara is a member of the “Protocol and Diplomacy International Protocol Officers Association”, USA.

Military CareerHe was enlisted into the Nigerian Navy as a Journalist in 1988 and received Basic Military Training at the Nigerian Navy Basic and Divisional Training School, Port-Harcourt Nigeria. He was Under Training Officer at the Nigerian Naval College Onura, Onne (1997) and was commissioned a Sub-Lieutenant in 1998. He proceeded to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji for his Junior Staff Course in 2003.He served the navy in various capacities both home and abroad. He was in peace keeping operations in Liberia under ECOMOG during the Liberia civil war and he also served in Warri, Delta State, during Ijaw/Tsekiri war, between 2003 and 2005.

Throughout his military career in the Nigeria Navy, he maintained excellence and an unblemished record, which has paid off for him today.

Whilst in the navy, he was the Public Affairs Officer for the Nigerian Navy at Exercise Obangame Express, a multinational Maritime Exercise in Douala, Cameroon in 2013. He served as Head of Media Relations at the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability Conference involving 23 Countries from the globe in July 2013 in Calabar, Nigeria.



At one time, due to the feats he achieved, he was specially commended by the Commandant of the College, through a letter of Commendation by the Commandant, National Defence College, Abuja to the Chief of the Naval Staff, in recognition of his outstanding performance and unrivalled efforts at repositioning the college when he served as the institution’s Public Relations Officer in 2013.



He served as Head of Media Relations at the Regional Maritime Awareness Capability Conference involving 23 countries from the globe from 27 – 30 July 2013 in Calabar, Nigeria.

He coordinated the Protocol for the Nigerian Navy at the First Offshore Patrol Vessels Africa Conference from 27 – 30 August 2013 in Lagos. He was the Public Relation Officer to the Chief of Defence Staff, Nigeria (2002 – 2003), Base Information Officer, Nigerian Naval Ship, Delta (2004 – 2006), Staff Officer II (Press)Naval Headquarters (2006), Public Relation Officer, National Defence College (2006 – 2007), Staff Officer Information and Media Relations, Naval Headquarters (2008 – 2011), Command Information Officer, Western Naval Command, Lagos (2011 – 2013).

He again returned as Public Relations Officer of the National Defence College, Nigeria (2013 – 2014) from where he voluntarily retired from the Nigerian Navy.

AppointmentHe was appointed the State Security Adviser to Kogi State Government on June 1, 2016, and re-appointed to same position on February 29, 2020, a position he holds till date.

SecurityStrategist Having retired meritoriously with the rank of a Commander, his legacy did not die as his strategy became a worksheet for tackling security issues. Little wonder he was called home in the wake of security challenges in his home state of Kogi to replicate his strategy in returning the state to the path of peace.

With his midas touch, Kogi State has witnessed tremendous departure from being a criminals’ haven to a peaceful and safe state through his unrivalled military and security strategies. This is evident in the peace and security that permeate the state which has culminated in various awards the government has won on peace and security.

His efforts and the resulting peace have been acknowledged far and wide by community policing pundits and the likes. In fact, his tactics have been put together by Mr. Peter Inyali (2021) and dubbed the ‘Omodara’s Security Model’ and recommended for the Federal Government of Nigeria and other governors whose states are being ravaged by insecurity.



All these he achieved after he was appointed the State Security Adviser to Kogi State government on June 1, 2016 and re-appointed to the same position on February 29, 2020, a position he holds till date.

And so far, he has not disappointed one bit as Kogi’s Security Architecture has proven to be a successful model.

Community Development, Empowerment CrusaderBeyond security, he earned a reputation for being an unrepentant community development enthusiast; youth and women empowerment crusader and an apostle of politics of selfless service to the masses styled after the late sage Mallam Aminu Kano.



His agenda for the youths and women is to make them gainfully engaged in productive ventures which he has been doing by assisting several into getting engaged at various places.

Little wonder he was the National President of Oke-Offin Development Association for fifteen years, a position he voluntarily relinquished on 26th of December 2021.

HonourContrary to the saying that a prophet is without honour in his hometown, Commander Omodara has been constantly honoured both home and abroad.

He was honoured by the Oke-Offin Development Association in 1996 for his outstanding contribution to community development and youth development. He won the award of the Most media friendly appointee in the New Direction Government in 2020, by the Kogi State Government House Press Corps.

He received the prestigious award of the Icon of Diligence of The Macedonia Ambassador Chaplain Corps (National Command headquarters, Nigeria) in July 2021.



He was honoured by the National Association of Polytechnic Students, in September 2020, with the National Outstanding Leadership Award for his iconic societal and human transformation.

He was given the leadership award for his role and contribution to the Council of Foursquare Men Fellowship (CFM) when he served as the President of CFM, Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro, Abuja.



He was honoured by the The Ogidi Development Union (ODU) in 2018, in recognition of his role towards the development of the community as the friend of Ogidi.

He has also been awarded on several occasions by the Bunu Students Union, Kogi Leadership News Magazine, Obangogo Tourism Expedition (among others).

He has received the Excellence Award in Security Matters by the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) in 2021.

Venture into Politics

Omodara voluntarily retired from the Nigerian Navy on March 26, 2014, after which he ventured into party politics. He is the chairman Corporate and Protocol Nigeria Ltd. His quest to represent Kabba Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is born out of his innate desire to empower his people.

PhilosophyCommander Omodara’s life philosophy is hinged on service to humanity and excellent service delivery.

Commander Omodara is an enigma whether as a security strategist, empowerment crusader or a public relations expert.

With his love for watching nature and wildlife documentaries, as well as gardening, Commander Omodara has proven to be an all rounder who is capable of service in whatever ramification. Married to Mrs. Bosede Omodara, they are blessed with children.

Quote

