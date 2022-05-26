Church Holds Campaign against Sexual Abuse, Domestic Violence



Funmi Ogundare

Living Impact Christian Center ( LICC), Ilupeju, Lagos, weekend, held a walk against sexual abuse and domestic violence, to create more awareness about it with the aim of stamping out the menace.

The Senior Pastor of the church, Wale Olasoji who spoke to THISDAY, expressed concern about the decadence in the society, noting that family values are lost and sometimes married people do not respect their partners.

He said this is the reason why there is a lot of violence taking place.

“We believe that the church should lend it’s voice to conversations that are ongoing considering the spate of domestic violence and abuse in the society.

“There is decadence in the society that shows that family values are lost and people do not respect their partners, so you see a lot of violence taking place.

“The statistics during the pandemic became so alarming which means we needed to have this conversation to reorientate and reinforce the fact that domestic violence should not be allowed, “he said.

The clergyman said he believes that if all Christians, Muslims and other religious leaders speak against the menace and the laws are entrenched , the society, will improve.

” What people need is hero- influence or their role models speaking out in emphasising the values, so they can can identify with them.”

A Child Protection expert, Mr. Taiwo Akinlami emphasised on domestic violence prevention and what people could do, adding that children must be given adequate sexuality education and safe guarded from strangers.

He stated that those who are not married, should watch out for signs in abusive partners and walk away from such relationship.



” If you are also in a marriage and your spouse has become abusive, you must make it a point of duty to get help.

“For our children, we must put in place preventive measures such as not keeping them with people you cannot vouch for, educating your children and letting them know what is wrong and what is right.



” You also need to build a relationship with your children so that they can talk to you about anything.”

On how people who are going through domestic violence should be rescued, Akinlami who is also a lawyer, said rather than stay in such abusive marriage, they should watch out for things that are untowards.

According to him, ” One must be very observant when things appear not to be working and if you see such signs, it is your responsibility to speak up to talk to your sister or brother and others in the family, and if they are not listening, you need to escalate it to the law. “



Asked why inspite of the conversations, the menace seems to be prevalent in the society, Akinlami said,” we are not going to get to a point in the society where we are going to eliminate every ill, but we need to minimise the ills holistically.



“What kind of education are we giving our children? What kind of music are we exposing them to? These are critical conversations we need to have. We are the ones protecting the children. We need to overhaul the entire conversations we are having, so that it can reflect the kind of result we desire.”

Members of the Living Impact Christian Center ( LICC) during the walk against sexual abuse and domestic violence, held in Lagos… recently

