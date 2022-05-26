Bande Emerges Kebbi PDP Guber Candidate

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd) has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in Kebbi State.

The retired army general clinched the PDP governorship ticket after defeating four other aspirants in the party’s primary election held in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He polled a total of 471 votes cast by the delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state to emerge as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Coming second in the primary election is Alhaji Ibrahim Manga with a total vote of 121, Alhaji Buhari Bala polled 43 votes, while the former sports minister, Alhaji Samaila Sambawa got 41votes.

The fifth aspirant, Alhaji Haruna Ibrahim, garnered 22 votes.

Announcing the winner of the primary election, the Chairman, Electoral Committee of the PDP, Peter Orubebe, said Bande emerged as the candidate of the party in the Kebbi State governorship election after polling 471 votes out of a total of 696 votes cast by the delegates.

