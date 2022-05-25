Two Burnt to Death as Petrol Tanker Explodes in Anambra





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Two persons were yesterday burnt in a petrol tanker explosion, while a fuel station located at Odumodu Umunya Road, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway where the explosion happened was saved.

The tanker, a source said, was loaded with diesel, exploded after a mini bus carrying passenger rammed into it, after having a burst tyre.

“The diesel flowing out of the truck flowed through the gutter, generating flames and burning everything on its way,” the source said. .

Meanwhile, Mr Martin Agbili, Chief Fire officer in Anambra confirmed the event, stating that two persons lost their lives in the accident.

He said: “We received a distress call at about 08:40 a.m. yesterday May 24, 2022, that a tanker loaded with gas had a burst tyre, which resulted in a collision with a shuttle bus that caused the fire explosion.

“We immediately deployed our firemen to move down to the fire incident scene to extinguish the fire. According to the eyewitnesses and what we could confirm, two people were burnt to death,” he said.

